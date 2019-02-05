Kentucky

Man Dies in Workplace Accident at Toyota Manufacturing Plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky authorities say a man has been killed in a workplace accident at the Toyota manufacturing plant in Georgetown.

Scott County Coroner John Goble told news outlets that the man worked for Ryder and was trying to connect a truck and a trailer outside the plant Tuesday morning when he got caught between the two. Goble said the truck's air brake had not been applied and gravity brought the truck back to the trailer, pinning the man, whose name hasn't been released.

Toyota said in a statement that production at the plant was halted while company officials work with authorities to gather more information on what happened.

