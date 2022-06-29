LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kentucky State Police fatally shot a suspect who fled after allegedly shooting an officer in Tennessee.

Nashville Metro Police said a warrant was issued Tuesday night charging 34-year-old Samuel Quinton Edwards with attempted murder of a Hendersonville police officer.

The officer was in non-critical condition Tuesday night. Police say Edwards drove away from a traffic stop by police in Hendersonville and fired at an officer during the pursuit.

Edwards was later located in Louisville around 8 p.m. and fatally shot by Kentucky State Police.