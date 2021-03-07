Man found dead after trailer home fire in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — One man is dead after a fire on Wittensville, Kentucky.

(Courtesy: W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue Facebook page)

The W.R. Castle Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in a trailer on Route 201 around 2:28 a.m.

Firefighters say the first engine arrived within the first six minutes after the call was received and saw the trailer home’s heavy fire.

Chief Paul Burchett of the W.R. Castle Fire Department says he immediately requested assistance from the Rockhouse Fire Department, the Flat Gap Fire Department and Paintsville EMS.

After firefighters was able to control the fire, they found the body of a male occupant inside.

The identity of the victim is not being released pending notification of family.