Man gets life in prison for drugging, sexually abusing girl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to life in prison for forcing a girl to use methamphetamine and then sexually abusing her while his girlfriend recorded the assault. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 47-year-old Richard Eugene Derringer was sentenced last week on charges including creation and possession of child pornography.

A U.S. Attorney’s Office statement says the abuse was recorded in March 2018 over a three-hour period. It says the girl later told her mom and was taken to a hospital. His co-defendant and girlfriend at the time has pleaded guilty to using a minor to create child pornography.

