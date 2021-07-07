Man holding mother at knifepoint fatally shot by officers in Kentucky

Police say an officer fatally shot a man who was holding his mother at knifepoint in a motel room in central Kentucky.

DANVILLE, KY (AP) – Police say an officer fatally shot a man who was holding his mother at knifepoint in a motel room in central Kentucky.

Authorities say officers were called to a domestic disturbance Tuesday morning at the Super 8 in Danville. Police Chief Anthony Gray Jr. told WLEX-TV that officers tried to resolve the situation peacefully, but were unsuccessful. He says an officer shot the man once after he refused to comply with commands.

Kentucky State Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn’t released. The officers were placed on routine leave while Kentucky State Police investigates.