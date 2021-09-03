Man in critical condition after being shot in Kentucky altercation

MARTIN, KY (WOWK)—The Kentucky State Police say that they’re conducting an investigation stemming from an alleged assault that took place on Wednesday in Floyd County, Kentucky.

On Wednesday, police received a 911 call saying that shots had been fired at a residence on Turkey Creek in Martin, Kentucky. Police responded to the scene and discovered that a man had been shot.

Police say that an initial investigation indicated that Larry Hagans and Scott Ison got into an altercation during which they both discharged firearms. Hagans suffered several gunshot wounds and is listed in critical condition because of these injuries.

This case is still under investigation, and no charges have yet been filed.