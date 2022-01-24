Man in Elliott County arrested for imprisoning girlfriend, two children

SANDY HOOK, KY (WOWK) — The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man who was imprisoning his girlfriend and her two children at their residence.

Deputies say that they and troopers from the Kentucky State Police were called to a house in Sandy Hook, Kentucky on Jan. 23, where a man was allegedly imprisoning his girlfriend and her two children and was armed with a butcher knife and a hammer.

They say that Cox had taken his girlfriend’s phone and cut the tires on her car. Cox had also allegedly chased a man from the residence who was trying to help with the butcher knife and a hammer.

When deputies and troopers arrived on the scene, they say Cox ran into the woods and attempted to conceal himself next to a cliff.

Cox has been charged with three counts of Unlawful Imprisonment, Assault in the Second Degree, three counts of Menacing, Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, and Intimidating a Participant in the Legal Process, according to law enforcement.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office.