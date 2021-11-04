Man injured in Boyd County officer-involved shooting

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Boyd County, Kentucky.

KSP say around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, they received a call from the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department requesting an investigation into a shooting involving a Boyd County deputy on Tarpin Ridge in Cannonsburg.

Troopers say a male suspect was taken to a West Virginia hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and that no officers or community members were injured during the incident.

“KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing, but troopers do say the incident began as a traffic stop. No further information is being released at this time.