Man killed as gunfire breaks out on Kentucky highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a man died in Kentucky after gunfire broke out involving two vehicles on a Louisville highway. Louisville police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell told news outlets shots were fired on Interstate 264 around 5:40 a.m. Friday, and one of the vehicles crashed into a wall.

It wasn’t clear whether the man died as a result of the shooting or the wreck. Police have not identified any suspects. Eastbound lanes of the highway at Taylor Boulevard near the Manslick Road overpass were closed for several hours.