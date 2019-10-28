Man killed in Kentucky house fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) – Police say a man has been killed in a house fire in western Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said in a news release the fire occurred early Monday in Henderson. A female who was inside the residence reported the fire and was able to escape.

Police said the 63-year-old Randy L. Hallmark of Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was scheduled later Monday to determine the cause of death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Henderson is about 130 miles west of Louisville, Kentucky.

