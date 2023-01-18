LONDON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentucky State Police have confirmed the identity of the man arrested in connection to the multicounty car chase Wednesday.

Police said 54-year-old David Reed from St. Petersburg, Florida, was arrested after he led police on a chase through Madison, Rockcastle, and Laurel counties. In Laurel County, the driver hit multiple police cruisers before officers finally managed to stop him.

During the investigation officers found a woman’s body in the back of the car. The nature of her death is still not known at this time.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Reed is charged with murder domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of corpse, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, careless driving, resisting arrest, no operatiors license.

Previous story:

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is reporting I-75 is opened as of 3 p.m.

Previous story:

Kentucky State Police were led on a multicounty car chase on Wednesday.

KSP said they observed a vehicle driving recklessly near mile-marker 83 on I-75 southbound in Madison County.

Initially, the driver pulled over but when the officer approached the car, the driver proceeded to take off, according to state trooper and Public Affairs Officer Scottie Pennington.

Pennington told FOX 56 the male driver led police on a chase through Madison, Rockcastle, and Laurel counties. In Laurel County, the driver hit multiple police cruisers before officers finally managed to stop him.

During the investigation officers found a woman’s body in the back of the car. The nature of her death is still not known at this time.

Pennington confirmed the driver of the car was arrested on fleeing and reckless driving charges but could face additional charges.

Previous story:

The southbound lane of I-75 will be closed for an unspecified amount of time.

The Kentucky State Police are handling an investigation following a police pursuit that peaked around mile marker 45.

Traffic is being rerouted along U.S. Highway 25 at exit 49.

Expect traffic to be heavy along this route.