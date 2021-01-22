Man missing since May 2019 found safe

Kentucky

Kentucky State Police say Casper Burkhart, , KY was last seen leaving his home May 4, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police/Facebook)

CORBIN, KY (WOWK) – A Laurel County, Kentucky man who has been missing for more than a year and a half has now been found safe.

Kentucky State Police say Casper Burkhart, 58, of Corbin, KY, originally went missing in May of 2019. Police said Jan. 19 they were still actively investigating his disappearance. He was found safe in Laurel County on Jan. 21. Police have not provided any further information at this time.

Troopers say Burkhart’s wife told them he was last seen leaving their home with some unknown people Saturday, May 4, 2019. She had not seen or heard from him since.

