Man raffling rare bourbon for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) – An Indiana man with a collection of rare bourbon is teaming up with the Kentucky Derby Museum to raffle it off in an effort to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
The Kentucky Derby Museum said in a statement that the collection consists of five limited-edition bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon, which are valued at $18,250. Nathan Perdue of Carmel, Indiana, teamed up with the museum to raise the funds in an effort to help his 2-year-old son, Wyatt, and others who have cystic fibrosis.
Tickets are $100 each and will be sold through Sept. 23. A winner will be announced on Sept. 24.
