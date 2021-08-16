Man raffling rare bourbon for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

A picture shows a glass of Single Malt whisky produced at the Auchentoshan Distillery, a Single Malt whisky distillery, on the outskirts of Glasgow on December 12, 2016. – While most of Scotland voted against leaving the European Union, whisky makers have quietly been raising a wee dram to a side-effect of the Brexit vote — a plunge in the value of the pound. The currency devaluation has made exports cheaper, generating a bump since 90 percent of Scotch whisky is sold outside Britain, although the industry warns the longer-term outlook is far more cloudy. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY MARK MCLAUGHLIN (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) – An Indiana man with a collection of rare bourbon is teaming up with the Kentucky Derby Museum to raffle it off in an effort to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The Kentucky Derby Museum said in a statement that the collection consists of five limited-edition bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon, which are valued at $18,250. Nathan Perdue of Carmel, Indiana, teamed up with the museum to raise the funds in an effort to help his 2-year-old son, Wyatt, and others who have cystic fibrosis.

Tickets are $100 each and will be sold through Sept. 23. A winner will be announced on Sept. 24.