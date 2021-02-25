Man sentenced to 36 years for sex trafficking, other charges

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) – Authorities say a federal judge has sentenced a Kentucky man to 36 years in prison on charges that included the sex trafficking of three victims.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement on Wednesday that 41-year-old Prince Bixler of Lexington also was ordered to have 10 years of supervised release and to pay $333,100 in restitution.

The statement said Bixler was convicted last year of 15 felonies related to an extensive and violent sex and drug trafficking operation. Authorities say he forced young, drug-addicted women to prostitute and sell crack cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamines throughout the Lexington area.