FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Harold, Kentucky on Thursday.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and troopers responded to a possible shooting on Salem Church Road at around 11:20 p.m. They say that after deputies arrived, they learned that the victim left the area on foot.

They later found the victim, and he was transported to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says no arrest has been made, and this shooting is still under investigation.