Man who killed US Marine sentenced to life in prison

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A man who killed a U.S. Marine in Kentucky has been sentenced to life without parole.
A judge followed a jury’s recommendation Thursday and sentenced 36-year-old Dawan Mulazim to life without parole for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Price. He was convicted in October of intentional murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree assault in the shooting of Price.
The Marine’s wife, Megan Price, was wounded in the attack but survived. Investigators say the couple was waiting outside a Lexington bar in June 2014 when Mulazim and his nephew robbed and shot at them. Mulazim and his attorneys will have the option to file an appeal in the case.
