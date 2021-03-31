Manpower to host drive-thru hiring event this Friday

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Manpower is hosting a drive-thru hiring event on Friday, April 2, in Ashland.

Manpower has more than 70 open job opportunities across several industries including:

Administrative/Clerical

Construction Workers

Finance

Healthcare

Landscapers

Machinists

Production Workers

The drive-thru event will take place between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Manpower Ashland Office – 300 14th Street, Ashland, KY 41101.

Anyone interested should bring two forms of identification.

When they arrive, candidates will be asked to pull into the Manpower office parking lot to be greeted by a Manpower Recruiter. The Manpower Representative will collect your IDs and review career options.

At this hiring event, Manpower will hand out candy-filled eggs, and some will be lucky winners of a $15 Tudor’s gift card.

Anyone with any questions can contact Manpower at 606-324-2155 between Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.