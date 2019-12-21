Market owners charged in $2 million food stamp fraud

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The owner of a market in an eastern Kentucky county has been charged with food stamp fraud totaling more than $2 million.
A federal grand jury indicted Billy Joe Goe, owner of Joe’s Meat Market in Owsley County. His son Robert Goe was also charged in the Thursday indictments.
Both men face one charge of conspiring to defraud the U.S. and one charge of benefits fraud. The two allegedly bought food stamps from customers for cash at a discounted rate.
