MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A fire at the Historic Martin County Courthouse is under control, according to dispatchers.

Martin County dispatchers say the fire broke out around 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

Main Street is closed as a result of the fire, dispatchers say.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.