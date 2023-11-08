MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Two of the three former Federal Bureau of Prisons corrections officers charged in connection to assaults that happened in a prison in Kentucky were sentenced on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Samuel Patrick, 41, and Clinton Pauley, 42, were sentenced on Wednesday. Court documents and evidence showed that the two assaulted two inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy in March and April 2021. The high-security prison is near the city of Inez in Martin County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s press release said one inmate was sprayed in the face with pepper spray and kicked in the head and upper body. Patrick and Pauley assaulted another inmate in April 2021 by striking them in the head and body.

In another instance in March 2021, Pauley assaulted a third inmate, according to the DOJ. The details of that assault were not put into the DOJ’s press release.

Kevin Pearce, a co-defendant in this case and Patrick and Pauley’s supervisor, saw two of the instances of assault, the DOJ said. According to the press release, Pearce helped cover up the assaults by writing fake reports, backing up his co-defendants’ stories, and “pressuring subordinate officers to join the cover-ups.”

Patrick was sentenced to 36 months in prison and Pauley was sentenced to 40 months. They will both serve one year of supervised release following their prison sentence, according to the DOJ. Pearce was previously found guilty of writing the false reports. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5.