MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was arrested after deputies say he ran from officers with a 4-year-old, barefoot child in the cold.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the White’s Branch area to investigate and an altercation between a man and a juvenile. When they got there, the suspect, Justin Fletcher, refused to leave the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say that Mr. Fletcher ran out the back door into the hills and took a 4-year-old child with him. They say the child was not wearing shoes and only had on a short-sleeved t-shirt—not appropriate for the cold weather.

They deployed a drone to locate Mr. Fletcher and the child.

Fletcher was arrested and charged with assault (child abuse), public intoxication, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and menacing.