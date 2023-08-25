MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Kentucky man will spend up to 60 years in prison for uploading images he took of a teenager engaging in sexual acts to a pornographic website.

U.S. District Judge Robert Weir sentenced Donald York, 60, of Beauty, Kentucky, on Thursday after a jury found him guilty of child sex crimes in April 2023.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, York pressured a 15-year-old girl in his care to engage in sexual acts so he could take pictures of her and upload them to a pornographic website.

York, who was sentenced to 60 years in prison, must serve 85% of his prison sentence. After that, he will be under the supervision of a U.S. Probation Office for the rest of his life.