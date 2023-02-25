INEZ, KY (WOWK) — Inez Fire Rescue says it responded to a small mobile home fire on Wickerfield Road in Martin County, Kentucky.

Firefighters say they arrived on the scene around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and found a single-wide mobile home with light smoke coming from the outside.

(Photo from Inez Fire Rescue)

(Photo from Inez Fire Rescue)

Firefighters say they entered the home and found a small room with contents on fire in a back bedroom.

The fire was quickly extinguished with minor damages to the home, and there were no injuries, according to fire crews.

Volunteer fire departments from Warfield and Turkey Creek were on standby for mutual aid, Inez Fire Rescue says.