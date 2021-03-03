Martin County road collapses into river

Route 292 in Martin County is closed approximately 1.5 miles from the Pike County line after part of the roadway collapsed into the river.

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Martin County Sheriff’s office says Route 292 is closed about 1.5 miles from the Pike and Martin County line. The roadway will remain closed until further notice.

The sheriff’s office says one lane of the road has collapsed into the river. The other lane is hollowed out underneath the road. Drivers who normally travel this road should make alternate travel plans.