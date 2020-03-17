Martin County Sheriff searching for man considered armed and dangerous

Kentucky
Posted: / Updated:

Facebook image of Mardy Mollett Jr. provided courtesy of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Martin County Sheriff’s office says it is looking for a man they say is one of their “most wanted.”

According to the sheriff’s department Facebook page, Mardy Mollett Jr. is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. Mollett is wanted on several warrants including wanton endangerment and domestic assault, the sheriff says.

If you have seen this man please call 911, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 606-298-2828 or the Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

