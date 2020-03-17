Martin County Sheriff searching for man considered armed and dangerous

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Martin County Sheriff’s office says it is looking for a man they say is one of their “most wanted.”

According to the sheriff’s department Facebook page, Mardy Mollett Jr. is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. Mollett is wanted on several warrants including wanton endangerment and domestic assault, the sheriff says.

If you have seen this man please call 911, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 606-298-2828 or the Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711.

