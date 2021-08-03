Masks will be required while indoors at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, KY (FOX 56) – Masks will be required for indoor events at the upcoming Kentucky State Fair.

Leaders confirmed the policy in a tweet yesterday afternoon.

Guests won’t have to mask up outdoors, but staff will be working to enforce the mandate inside buildings.

“We’ll be making announcements. We ask the show managers to help spread the word. Keep informing people to remind people. So we’ll try to encourage compliance with everybody that comes on property,” Kentucky Venues President David Beck said.

The fair is set to run from August 19-29. It’s expected to draw in up to half-a-million people.

Kentucky announced that facial coverings are required in state government buildings. In compliance with the policy, masks will be required indoors at the Fair but are not required outdoors. We’re excited to hold the Fair this year and look forward to seeing everyone Aug. 19-29! pic.twitter.com/F11zV4yWrs — Kentucky State Fair (@kystatefair) August 2, 2021