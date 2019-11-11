McConnell: Bevin ‘had a good 4 years’ as governor

Kentucky
Posted: / Updated:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks to the media with members of the Senate Republican leadership, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., McConnell, and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, after their weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

GHENT, Ky. (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin “had a good four years” during a visit to a steel plant in Kentucky.

Bevin ran a close race against Democrat Andy Beshear but is trailing by about 5,000 votes ahead of a re-canvass on Thursday.

McConnell says he’s “sorry Matt came up short.” He says the re-canvass is unlikely to change the results of the Nov. 5 election and that “barring a dramatic reversal on the re-canvass, we’ll have a new governor in three weeks.”

McConnell was in Carroll County on Monday to tout a US-Spain treaty he helped pass that cut the taxes for the North American Stainless plant. Bevin has cited voting irregularities in the governor’s race but has not provided evidence.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events