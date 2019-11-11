McConnell: Bevin ‘had a good 4 years’ as governor

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks to the media with members of the Senate Republican leadership, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., McConnell, and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, after their weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

GHENT, Ky. (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin “had a good four years” during a visit to a steel plant in Kentucky.

Bevin ran a close race against Democrat Andy Beshear but is trailing by about 5,000 votes ahead of a re-canvass on Thursday.

McConnell says he’s “sorry Matt came up short.” He says the re-canvass is unlikely to change the results of the Nov. 5 election and that “barring a dramatic reversal on the re-canvass, we’ll have a new governor in three weeks.”

McConnell was in Carroll County on Monday to tout a US-Spain treaty he helped pass that cut the taxes for the North American Stainless plant. Bevin has cited voting irregularities in the governor’s race but has not provided evidence.