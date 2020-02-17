Kentucky fisheries, officials conduct massive Asian carp roundup

A line of bubbles from a bio-acoustic fish fence rises to the surface of the water at Barkley Lock and Dam where the Cumberland River meets Lake Barkley, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Grand Rivers, Ky. The noise-making, bubbling, bio-acoustic barrier has been installed in the lock to deter the spread of destructive Asian carp . (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

GRAND RIVERS, KY. (AP) – Wildlife officials are completing a massive harvest of invasive Asian carp from Kentucky Lake.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was on hand Monday to witness the experimental roundup that fisheries officials say could be the first of many. The roundup mainly targets bighead and silver carp. Those are two of the four invasive carp species collectively known as Asian carp in the U.S. Both bighead and silver carp devour plankton that form the base of the food chains.

The Associated Press found that state and federal agencies together have spent roughly $607 million to stop Asian carp since 2004.

