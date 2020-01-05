McGrath officially files for U.S. Senate run

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WOWK) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has a new opponent in the race for U.S. Senate. Amy McGrath has filed her paperwork to run for McConnell’s seat in the Senate.

McGrath’s official filing comes after several months of campaigning. McGrath graduated from the US Naval Academy and was the first woman in the Marine Corps to fly a combat mission in an F/A-18 fighter jet. The mother of three is a retired marine who served 20 years and flew 89 combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, targeting al-Qaida and the Taliban.

McGrath said in a statement, “What made this milestone possible was months upon months of hard work and dedication from this team.”

