FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s office has released details on the public visitation to honor the memory of former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr., who died this week at the age of 88.

According to Beshear’s office, Gov. Brown will lie in state at the Kentucky State Capitol Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the Brown family hosting a public visitation in the Rotunda between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Brown served as the commonwealth’s 55th governor from 1979 to 1983. He was born Dec. 28, 1933 to Congressman John Y. Brown Sr. and Dorothy Inman Brown. He received his law degree from the University of Kentucky in 1960 and served in the U.S. Army reserve.

“Gov. Brown was a remarkable leader who was committed to serving the people of Kentucky. He made our commonwealth a better place,” Beshear said. “Britainy and I are praying for his family and loved ones.”

The governor’s office says a private memorial service will take place Nov. 30, 2022, but Kentuckians will be able to view the service through Kentucky Educational Television and the KET website.