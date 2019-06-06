Men in recovery reaping what they sow

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WOWK) – There’s cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, and cilantro. It looks like a typical garden but more than a dozen men who are live in Sanibel House for recovery promise it isn’t.

“This garden’s got a lotta love in it,” Reed Williamson said. “I’ve learned to love myself again. Actually, that was my whole reason to come here, to find myself, because I didn’t know who I was.”

As they grow a garden of fresh vegetables, they are learning about nutrition. Eventually, using it all to cook meals together.

“They’ve taught me how to live again,” Williamson said. “How to take certain steps. How to take steps to start a new life.”

It’s a brand new garden they built, but it’s more than that, they say. These men explain this garden represents a new lease on life teaching them you reap what you sow.

“It’s going to be a beautiful thing to see the development and what comes from doing something good, doing something positive,” Adam Thompson said.

Cultivating new life with each other and planting seeds of improvement.

“And I just heard a saying not too long ago, a few weeks ago that being in a garden was the closest thing to being to god. You know, it all started from the garden,” Thompson said.