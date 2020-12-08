Mentoring organization launches new virtual program

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) – A mentoring organization in Lexington is launching a new virtual program for teens.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass President Andrea Ooten said the organization aims to use a virtual format to match volunteers with up to 50 youths in central Kentucky. Ooten says the online format may help with any time constraints because people can volunteer on the portal during any hour of the day.

An informational session for those interested in becoming virtual mentors will be held Dec. 10. Ooten says volunteers typically want to impact the lives of children, but often their lives are impacted just as much or more.