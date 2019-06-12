Meth found inside Kentucky camper and children’s playhouse

Breaking News
CORBIN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky police found marijuana, guns and about 3 pounds of methamphetamines hidden inside a children’s playhouse.

New outlets report that John Helton, Nursilla Anita Helton-Fox and Patsy Hopkins were arrested on first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance Sunday.

Knox County deputies went to Helton and Helton-Fox’s camper to serve Helton an arrest warrant. Deputies found a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine and secured a search warrant. Officials say the search recovered a pound of crystal meth and information connecting Hopkins’ residence to the case.

Laurel County authorities say they found about 2 pounds of meth, syringes, guns and money inside the children’s playhouse. Officials say four children were inside the home and had easy access to the playhouse.

News outlets say 63-year-old Hopkins was also arrested on first-degree wanton endangerment.

