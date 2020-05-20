Michigan-Kentucky hoops game in London postponed

(AP) – The Kentucky-Michigan college basketball matchup scheduled for Dec. 6, 2020 in London has been postponed until 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the three-game series has been restructured.

The schools were scheduled to highlight the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase doubleheader at the O2 Arena. The series also included Marist against UMBC. Michigan will now host the Wildcats on Dec. 4 in Ann Arbor before the schools meet in London one year later. Kentucky will host the Wolverines in Lexington on Dec. 2, 2023.

Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame President & CEO John L. Doleva said in a statement that the “unknown combination” of health, safety, international travel regulations, and the economic viabilities for all parties required postponing the event.

Kentucky coach John Calipari said he is disappointed to not go to London and looked forward to meeting Queen Elizabeth II.

“But I’m glad we were all able to come together, figure this out and preserve this series for the future,” Calipari said.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard said: “The Hall of Fame took the time to review what is happening around the world and explore all options — all the safe options for the teams and most importantly the fans. The best thing is this tremendous event isn’t canceled, it’s just delayed.”