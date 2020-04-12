Miniature horses make Easter visit to Kentucky nursing home

LEXINGTON, KY (CNN) – With many nursing homes shut down to outside guests, visitors are finding creative ways to say hello.

Residents at a facility in Kentucky were recently visited by miniature horses.

It’s a big weekend with a big surprise … Well, three small surprises.

“We are going to share our mini rescue ponies with the nursing home today,” Lisa McConathy of McConathy Farm says.

The horses from McConathy farm paraded around the windows of Brookdale Rehabilitation Center in Lexington.

A special Easter celebration for Lisa McConathy’s mother.

“Easter is one of my mother’s favorite holidays and it’s an important holiday,” McConathy says.

She says it’s been a rough few months for her mom who has suffered a stroke and a heart attack since Christmas and is now living at the nursing home.

But her health worries don’t end there.

McConathy watched as nursing homes across the country have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now in The Bluegrass State, more than 200 Kentuckians in these facilities have tested positive for the disease … Including at least 18 deaths.

“When this first started we seriously considered bringing her home, but she has such medical conditions and such medicines that she would need 24 hour care that we just can’t do we run the farms and feed the horses and there’s not a person who can be here 24 hours a day,” McConathy says.

But Brookdale and others have taken steps to ensure safety.

“Everybody is checked before they go in, the workers are only the ones that go in and we can’t do their laundry any longer and they do everything in house, no food goes in,” McConathy says. “They’re being super super careful and we’re so thankful for that.”

So even if she can’t go inside to say “hey”… She and her horses can be outside … Saying “neigh.”

