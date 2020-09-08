More acreage available in eastern Kentucky for hunting

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Kentucky officials say hunters have an additional 56,000 acres available for public hunting in eastern Kentucky.

A statement from the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the acreage is located in areas of Floyd, Pike, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, McCreary, and Perry counties. The additional land is available for public use due to new hunting access area agreements.

Maps and information about the areas, including any restrictions, are available on the agency’s website. Kentucky now offers a total of more than 1 million acres for public hunting.

