FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Additional assistance has been announced for western Kentucky to help with recovery from the December tornadoes.

Gov. Andy Beshear says more than $6.1 million from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies fund will go to seven western Kentucky cities, counties and utilities.

The awards include more than $2.8 million for the city of Mayfield, more than $2 million for Mayfield Electric & Water Systems, almost $200,000 for Caldwell County Fiscal Court, more than $121,000 for the city of Dawson Springs, more than $811,000 for Marshall County Fiscal Court, more than $44,000 for the city of Bowling Green and more than $17,000 for Hickman County Fiscal Court.