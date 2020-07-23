More children under 5 testing positive for COVID-19 in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is warning of an increasing number of children under the 5-years-old testing positive for COVID-19. He says today’s virus statistics include 21 young children testing positive.

“The way we need to look at it is everyone can get this virus. No one is immune,” Beshear said.

The governor says the state confirmed 611 new cases and seven additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 25,147 cases and 684 deaths.

565,490 tests have been conducted across the Bluegrass State, with a positivity rate of 4.94% and 7,046 Kentuckians have recovered.

