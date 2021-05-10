More COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Bluegrass State

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday he’s lifting more restrictions as more Kentuckians get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting May 28, the state-wide curfew will be lifted for bars and restaurants in Kentucky.

Bar seating will also be allowed again, something that local bars are looking forward to.

“People just enjoy sitting up here. I mean it’s a social experience that people have missed and we’re excited to get back to it. It’s time,” said Blazers Restaurant Owner, Jessica Pereira.

It will soon start feeling like old times at Blazers in Ashland, Kentucky.

“The governor has already said we’re going to lift more restrictions. And the safest way for us to do that is for everyone to be protected through the vaccine,” said Dr. Steven Stack, Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

Governor Beshear says there is evidence that shows the vaccines work. “Since February 1, over 99 percent of all of the positives that we’ve had, have been unvaccinated individuals.”

The state is also using lottery tickets as incentives for those who may be hesitant to receive the vaccine. “So you get your shot at hope and your shot at winning, 225,000 dollars. The promotion’s available for anyone over the age of 18 who gets a first or second COVID 19 vaccination at the 170 participating Kroger, or Walmart locations,” said Governor Beshear.

This is all in hopes that Kentuckians will roll up thier sleeves, to get back to normalcy.

“You know one day at a time, one foot in front of the other. I hope we’ve been through the hardest of times and lets just keep going,” added Pereira.

“I think this is our chance to be patriotic Americans to protect those around us, and to win this war.” Governor Andy Beshear, (D) Kentucky

More than 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

