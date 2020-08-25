More Kentucky counties going green in White House COVID-19 report

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says some Kentucky counties have moved out of a “red zone” or “yellow zone” in another update from the White House.

Beshear says 16 counties are in the “red zone,” meaning the county has a positivity rate of 10% or higher. 36 counties are in the “yellow zone,” meaning the county has a positivity rate of 5% to 10% or higher.

In last week’s report, 20 counties were in the “red zone” and 43 counties were in the “yellow zone.” One county in our region, Greenup County, was in the “yellow zone,” but has been removed from the list. Johnson County remains in the “yellow zone” this week.

The governor confirmed 688 new cases of COVID-19, 96 of which are children 18-years-old or younger, and 10 additional deaths. These latest numbers bring the state to 44,568 positive cases and 895 deaths. The state’s positivity rate has risen to 5.07%

The state has conducted 831,302 tests for COVID-19 and 9,594 Kentuckians have recovered.

