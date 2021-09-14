Coronavirus Updates

More Kentucky school districts opting for mask requirement

Kentucky

by: BRUCE SCHREINER, Associated Press

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – More than half of Kentucky’s school districts have opted to continue requiring masks since the legislature shifted the coronavirus-related policy decision to local school boards.

Ninety of the state’s 171 public school districts had signaled by Tuesday afternoon that they’ll continue requiring masks in schools. The Kentucky School Boards Association is tracking the local decisions.

More school boards were scheduled to meet Tuesday night to discuss mask policies. Last week, the Republican-led legislature voted to scrap a statewide mask mandate for public schools.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear says there’s “one right answer.” He says that’s for districts to require masks.

