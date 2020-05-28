More KY State Parks set to reopen; Governor says state reaches decline in daily new cases

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says every state park, including those that had been in use for self-quarantine for low-acuity patients, will now be included in the June 1 reopening phase due to the decline in daily totals of new COVID-19 cases.

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park, Lake Barkley State Resort Park, Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park and Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park had initially been set to remain closed, but will now reopen. Barren River Lake State Resort Park is still undergoing renovations.

The governor confirms 113 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 9,184 cases, 156 of which are probable, and 409 deaths, one of which is probable. Beshear again asks people to light their homes green in memory of those who have died from the virus.

Beshear also says 221,118 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus, and 3,181 people across the state have recovered. He says while testing has significantly increased throughout the state, many of the roughly 21,000 additional tests came in from updated numbers at a testing lab that had not been reporting negative tests.

Based on new graphs showing the rate of cases per week in Kentucky, Beshear again says the state is in its two-week decrease of daily positive cases.

