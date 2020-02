LOUISVILLE, KY (CNN) – Hundreds of birds were stolen from Pet’s Palace on Friday.

Jay Hockensmith owns Pet’s Palace. He says thieves broke into his separate breeding building, making off with some love birds, canaries, cockatiel and some bunnies.

But the real shock was when they struck a second time–this time jamming over 150 blue masked love birds into cages to smuggle them off.

These are birds he sells for $200 a piece. Hockensmith expects the thieves already sold them.