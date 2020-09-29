More than 1K new COVID-19 cases in KY, the state’s second-highest daily total

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state is reporting its second-highest total of new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours since the pandemic began.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, state health officials confirmed 1,018 new COVID-19 cases. 157 of those cases are among children under 18, and 303 are college students. Beshear says with these numbers and the data reported today, the state is “on pace” to surpass the record number of weekly cases reported last week. Beshear said yesterday 4,949 cases were reported the week of Sept. 22.

In his Monday briefing, the governor said he believed the state was no longer in a plateau, but moving into a third escalation of cases.

“1,018 cases is going the wrong direction, so we need you to wear a facial covering,” Beshear said. “1,018 cases ought to be a wake-up call if last week’s almost 5,000 [weekly] cases wasn’t. We can’t let this thing get out of control again because maybe we’re tired. We know the steps that it takes.”

The new cases bring the state to 67,856 total cases of COVID-19. Beshear also reported eight additional deaths, bringing the state to 1,170 Kentuckians who have died due to COVID-19.

The governor says 589 Kentuckians are in the hospital due to COVID-19, 129 of those are in ICU and 81 are on a ventilator.

The state has conducted 1,446,385 COVID-19 tests with a positivity rate of 4.24%. At least 11,792 Kentuckians have recovered.

According to Kentucky’s Current Incidence Rate map, Lewis, Elliot, Lawrence, Martin and Floyd counties in our region are yellow, and Greenup, Boyd, Carter, Johnson and Pike counties are orange. Yellow means there is community spread with 1-10 daily cases per 100,000 people, and orange reflects significant spread at 10-25 daily cases per 100,000 people.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, shows the highest number of cases among the 20 to 29-year-old age range, with roughly 13.3 thousand cases.

