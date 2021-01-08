More than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky today

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky officials report 13 new deaths and 4,737 new COVID-19 cases in the Bluegrass State.

Courtesy: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

There is now a total of 296,167 COVID-19 reported in Kentucky since the pandemic began and a total of 15,403 new cases in the past three days. The state reports 13 new deaths today, bringing the death total to 2,856.

At least 38,445 residents have recovered from the virus. The daily positivity rate is now 11.91%.

Currently all counties in the state are in the red with only three in the orange.

Courtesy: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 – Kentucky Incidence Rate Map