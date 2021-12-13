FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 14 marks one year since COVID-19 vaccinations began in the Bluegrass State.

In that time, 2,731,731 Kentuckians, or 62% of the state’s total population, have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That number also represents 65% of those who are eligible for the vaccine.

The governor says just this weekend, 14,880 Kentuckians got their first dose of the vaccine; 16,813 became fully vaccinated; and 46,373 Kentuckians received a booster shot.

By age group, the percentage of those who have received at least one dose of a vaccine includes:

75+ years: 91%

65-74 years: 95%

50-64 years: 79%

40-49 years: 69%

25-39 years: 59%

18-24 years: 51%

16-17 years: 48%

12-15 years: 45%

5-11 years: 14%

The governor continues urging Kentuckians to not only get their vaccination but also to get a booster shot if it has been six months or longer since they got their second dose or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health says new the COVID-19 updates from the weekend include 2,308 cases and 55 deaths Saturday, Dec. 11; 989 cases and 37 deaths for Sunday, Dec. 12; and 1,089 cases and 28 deaths for today, Monday, Dec. 13. The three days’ updates bring the state to 815,283 total cases and 11,662 total deaths.

Health officials say 1,253 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and of those patients, 315 are in the ICU and 181 are on ventilators.

Beshear says the state’s positivity rate is down, today reported at 8.78%. Of the state’s 120 counties, 106 are red on the state’s current incidence rate map.