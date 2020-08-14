Most Walmart locations to expand their operating hours

(WOWK) — Walmart has updated their operating hours.

On Aug. 17, 4,000 of 4,700 Walmart stores will expand their closing time from 8:30 p.m to 10 p.m. to assist customers with options to shop, according to a spokesperson.

Walmart says they will continue to utilize the health and safety measures currently in place, such as social distancing, health screenings, plastic barriers at the registers and masks.

To find the most up-to-date hours for the Walmart closest to you, you can use the Walmart store finder.

