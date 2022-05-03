LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department has charged a woman in connection to Monday’s double homicide on Rogers Road.

The woman has been identified as the mother of the two children killed.

Nikki James, 43, has been charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of 13-year-old Deon Williams and 5-year-old Skyler Williams.

The coroner’s report lists both victims’ cause of death as “multiple stab and incised wounds”.

The circumstances of this incident are currently under investigation by the Lexington Police Department.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Previous story:

The names of the two juvenile victims in the Rogers Road incident has been released.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the two victims as 13-year-old male, Deon Williams, and 5-year-old female, Skyler Williams.

The coroner’s report lists both victims’ cause of death as “multiple stab and incised wounds”, and manner of death as homicide.

One person has been charged with two counts of murder and additional charges are pending. The person’s name has not yet been released.

Fayette County Public Schools told FOX 56 that Deon was in seventh grade at Winburn Middle School and Skyler was a preschooler at Mary Todd Elementary School.

A statement from FCPS said the school will be offering teams of grief counselors to the schools to support students and staff.

“We are heartbroken over the tragic deaths of Skyler and Deon Williams,” said Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins. “Skyler and Deon brought joy and light to their teachers and classmates and we ask our community to uplift all those touched by this unimaginable loss.”

Previous story:

The Lexington Police Department has now classified the Rogers Road incident as a double homicide, and an investigation is underway.

Officials stated that two juvenile victims, aged 13 and 5, succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

A release by the Lexington Police Department indicates that one person has been charged with two counts of murder and additional charges are pending.

The victims’ names will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, stay with FOX 56 for updates.

Previous story:

The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident on Rogers Road.

According to a news release, officers responded to reports of an injured person at around 7:20 p.m.

When police arrived they discovered three injured people and all three were taken to a local hospital.

Police said everyone has been identified and there are no outstanding suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 56 for updates.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Previous story:

A large police presence is being reported on Lexington’s north side.

FOX 56 arrived at the 400 block of Rogers Road around 8:30 p.m. and witnessed several police vehicles and police tape placed around one apartment.