Mother, daughter died after 2-vehicle crash in Pike County, Kentucky

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Freightliner commercial vehicle which resulted in two deaths in Pike County, Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the accident occurred on the State Highway 194 exit from US 119 in the Meta area on Tuesday, Sept. 28 around 8:15 p.m.

Troopers say they found Vergena Fields, 31, and her mother, Dottie Fields, 60, both of Phelps, dead on the scene after the vehicle, driven by Vergena, collided with the rear of a Freightliner commercial vehicle on US 119. The Freightliner commercial vehicle was being operated by Talal Bilal, 56, of Florida.

The crash is under investigation.