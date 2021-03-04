Countdown to Tax Day
Multiple vehicles, equipment lost in Paintsville embankment failure

Kentucky

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Paintsville/Johnson County Emergency Management

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—According to Paintsville/Johnson County Emergency Management, there was a large embankment failure behind the Paintsville City Garage at 112 River Road in Paintsville. Emergency authorities estimate that the slip is 100 feet wide and 400 feet long.

Several vehicles and other equipment was lost in the slip, but no injuries have been reported.

As a result of the slip, city vehicles, equipment and staff have been temporarily relocated to the Paintsville Utility Maintenance Building on Route 40 (“Old Lowe’s Road”).

